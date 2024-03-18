DPO Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram, Asif Gohar Monday passed away due to a heart attack.
The funeral prayer for DPO Battagram was held in his hometown of Mast Maira, Qalandarabad.
A large number of police officers, personnel, and members of the public from various walks of life attended the funeral prayer.
A smartly turned-out police contingent paid their respects by presenting a guard of honor, and a floral wreath was laid on his grave.
