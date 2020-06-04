DPO pays a surprise visit to Kalachi Police Station, check record

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Dera Captain (retd) Wahid Mahmood paid a surprise visit to Kalachi Police Station and issued instructions to keep a close watch on regional law and order and anti-crime.

During the surprise visit, he checked the documentary records. During this time, DSP Kalachi was with him. He briefed the District Police Chief about the area and crime. Meanwhile, DPO Dera informed the concerned police officers about public issues and complaints. He urged to use all available resources to address the issue.

The DPO visited the Police Station's Diary, offices, Mall, Kot, Mess, Hawalat and police barracks and inspected the cleanliness situation there.

While inspecting the weapons and other equipment of the police personnel on duty at the main gate and watch tower of the police station, the District Police Chief inspected the security personnel on duty and seized bulletproof vests and weapons during the duty.

The DPO checked all the registers kept in the police station especially the diary, FIR, cases and property of the government, crime and conviction and records related to crimes against children and women.

Observing the present situation of investigative matters closely, he directed the concerned police officers to find immediate solution to the problems of the people and provide full relief to the people in all matters relating to the police.