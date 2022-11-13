DPO pays surprise visit to PS Kulachi, check posts

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Sunday visited Kulachi Police Station, different check posts in Tehsil Kulachi and reviewed the security situation.

According to Police Spokesman, the DPO along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) SP Iftikhar Shah paid a surprise visit to Kulach Police Station and different check posts including Chowk Yadgar.

On this occasion, Kulachi DSP Sajid Mehmood gave a detailed briefing to the district police chief.

DPO Muhammad Shoaib Khan also checked the weapons of on duty policemen and encouraged the on duty personnel.