DPO Pays Surprise Visit To Special Initiative Police Station Saddar.
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Special Initiative Police Station Saddar and checked the procedures of police services provided to the citizens according to modern requirements.
The DPO also checked the Police Station building, custody, quarters, front desk and records. He listened to the problems of the people present in the police station and provided feedback regarding police services.
On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed directed the Police Station staff to ensure the provision of police services by improving public service delivery with modern technology.
He said the police officers should perform their duties with good faith and hard work by making public service their motto. Timely guidance and provision of modern facilities to the citizens should be ensured in the model police station. The safety of citizens should be ensured on the basis of community policing, he added.
