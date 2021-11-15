DPO pays surprise visits to various police stations

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass on Monday paid surprise visit to various police stations of Mian Chano and checked the front desk, barracks, record of police stations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass on Monday paid surprise visit to various police stations of Mian Chano and checked the front desk, barracks, record of police stations.

The DPO visited City Police Station & Sadar Police Station.

He issued show cause notice to a police employee at City police station without uniform and warned for strict action to be taken over violation of discipline.

He directed the police officials and personnel to be polite with citizens and resolve their problems as early as possible.

He said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the police department and focusing to facilitate police.

He directed cops to perform their duties with determination.