DPO Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:51 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani while paying glowing tributes to police martyrs said that they were our heroes who wrote history with their blood fighting against anti social and anti state elements for their sole purpose to maintain peace and ensure protection of the life of citizens and their property

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani while paying glowing tributes to police martyrs said that they were our heroes who wrote history with their blood fighting against anti social and anti state elements for their sole purpose to maintain peace and ensure protection of the life of citizens and their property.

DPO expressed these views at Police Lines in Attock on Police Martyrs Day.

On the occasion, widow and daughter of Shaheed DSP Shoukat Shah and families and relatives of the martyrs were present .

DPO said, we are proud of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for a national cause and their sacrifices will never go waste and will be remembered till dooms day and said that Shuhada Cell has been established to support the families of the martyrs .

SP Dr Amara Shirazi and SHOs visited the residences of the martyrs and presented bouquets to the families and children of the martyrs and assured them that they would never be left alone and department would support them at every difficult time.

Earlier, Alizay Fatima (daughter of the martyr DSP Shoukat Shah) inaugurated a dispensary at police lines named as DSP Shoukat Shah Shaheed dispensary.

