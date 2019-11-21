DPO penalizes officials on misconduct

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Virk held an orderly room at his office in which he penalized the police officials on charges of corruption and misconduct

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Virk held an orderly room at his office in which he penalized the police officials on charges of corruption and misconduct.

While deciding the cases of different police officials, DPO suspended one Assistant Sub-Inspector and four constables from their duties.

Services of one sub-inspector were held for 6 months and promotion banned for one year. Another constable was penalized by imposing fine equal to his one month salary. DPO instructed all the police officials to ensure transparency and maintain law and order.

He directed to treat complainants with respect and avoid corruption.