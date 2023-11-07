DPO pledges to eliminate crimes, protect lives of masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad said on Tuesday that police would leave no stone unturned to eliminate crime from the district through a comprehensive and coordinated plan.

Addressing a press conference, DPO said, the police had managed to maintain law and order in the "Kacha" area of Tehsil Rojhan Mazari which was considered a "no-go" area and where crackling of bullets was a routine affair. He said that the locals heaved a sigh of relief after a grand operation was carried out against criminals in the "Kacha" area. Not only the people living there happily but children were also going to schools.

"It was the prime duty of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses, " he said and lauded the police officials for bringing about a remarkable decrease in crime ratio in the area.

Describing the performance of the police of the district, the DPO said that a comprehensive crackdown was launched against drug dealers during the last two months.

Recounting achievements, he said, police arrested 281 drug peddlers and recovered 104 kg Hashish and 7463 litre liquor. Exactly 18 distilleries have also been unearthed, he added.

The district police officer said that police also apprehended 189 proclaimed offenders, 24 of whom belonged to category A, wanted by police in heinous crimes.

On the other hand, the police have also recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 8.7 million by tracing 79 cases last month, he said and added that the police were committed to providing a sense of security for the masses and no negligence was tolerable in this context.

