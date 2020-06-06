DPO Police holds meeting with office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Tajarans

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of District Police Officer Shangla, Malik Ijaz, and the sub-divisional police officials and Station House Officials of all the police stations in District Shangla held a meeting with the office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Tajarans and sorted their help in implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop outbreak of Coronavirus

Corona virus is spreading very fast, citizens are playing with their lives by making fun of the virus and customers who come to the markets of Shangla district do not have social distance and shopkeepers do not use masks, gloves and sanitizers, official of the police during discussion said.

The sub-divisional police officers and SHOs in the district met the presidents of different bazaars in their respective areas and briefed the presidents of different bazaars on government policy and guidelines.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan said let's all work together according to the procedure make sure all shopkeepers use masks, gloves and sanitizers. Use of masks, he said, is mandatory and shops will not be crowded. According to the instructions issued by the government, there will be lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. Legal action will be taken against the violators. Similarly, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Besham Pir Syed also clarified that District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz said that non-discriminatory action will be taken against those who do not take precautionary measures in view of the directive of the government.