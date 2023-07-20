DPO, Police Official visits Imambargah in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Mardan Najibur Rehman, SP Operation Rukhanzeb Thursday visited the central Imambargah of Mardan in view of the current situation and regarding the peaceful conduct of Muharram Ul-Haram.

The Officer inspected and reviewed the security arrangements of different parts of the Imambargah and the route of the mourning procession.

The SP operation also patrolled the streets and markets around Imambargah on foot.

A special mobile patrol has been deployed in the city to maintain peace and order on the occasion of Muharram.

He issued instructions to all policemen and officers on duty to further improve security and implement safety measures in view of the current situation.

The SP operation also visited the under-construction Baghdad police post and reviewed the construction work and security situation.