Open Menu

DPO, Police Official Visits Imambargah In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DPO, Police Official visits Imambargah in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Mardan Najibur Rehman, SP Operation Rukhanzeb Thursday visited the central Imambargah of Mardan in view of the current situation and regarding the peaceful conduct of Muharram Ul-Haram.

The Officer inspected and reviewed the security arrangements of different parts of the Imambargah and the route of the mourning procession.

The SP operation also patrolled the streets and markets around Imambargah on foot.

A special mobile patrol has been deployed in the city to maintain peace and order on the occasion of Muharram.

He issued instructions to all policemen and officers on duty to further improve security and implement safety measures in view of the current situation.

The SP operation also visited the under-construction Baghdad police post and reviewed the construction work and security situation.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Baghdad Mardan Market Post All Muharram

Recent Stories

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

21 seconds ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

9 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan