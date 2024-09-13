DPO police pledges support for Ghazian welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Abbas Kolachi on Friday met with Ghazian of Lower Dir Police, paying tribute to their bravery and sacrifices.

The DPO said that Ghazian have demonstrated full courage and bravery in the face of hostile elements.

During the meeting, DPO Kalachi listened attentively to the problems faced by the Ghazian and issued immediate relief instructions to address their health and welfare concerns.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Ghazian, DPO said: "the martyrs of the police force and the Ghazian are the pride of our organization. We will not tolerate any negligence in addressing their welfare and issues."