DPO presides over meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera presided over a meeting of senior police officials to review security arrangements.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a meeting of senior police officials was held with DPO Bahawalpur in chair at DPO Office.

The meeting was attended by SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations and police circles of the district.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements and law and order condition. It also reviewed performance of all police stations.

The SDPOs and SHOs were directed to ensure investigation of cases purely on merit basis. "No tolerance policy shall be allowed against criminals to make Bahawalpur, a crime-free district," the DPO said.