DPO Promises Khidmat Markaz At Sialkot Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:56 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Mustanser Feroze Awan on Friday announced setting up a 'Khidmat Markaz' at the Sialkot International Airport to facilitate passengers, particularly for registration of driving licence and character certificate, etc.

During his visit to the airport, he said that more than 200,000 people from Sialkot district had been living abroad and they had to face various problems in getting character certificate and registration for the driving licences.

He said the Khidmat Markaz at the airport would help all such people. He said that the applicants would be able to receive character certificate within 24 hours at the centre.

Vice Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, General Manager Brig (retd) Muhammad Nawaz and others were present.

