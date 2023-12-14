Open Menu

DPO Promises Strict Action Against Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DPO promises strict action against criminals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said the police were striving to arrest all criminals across district and practical steps were under way in that regard.

He said since the very first day of his transfer in Sargodha as the DPO, he worked on war-footing basis to curb crime.

While talking to APP, he said that after adopting solid policy, crime ratio had decreased in the district. He urged masses to cooperate with the police in arresting the criminals.

