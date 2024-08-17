DPO Rahim Yar Khan Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 11:12 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Ahmed Malik on Saturday conducted an open court session in Rahim Yar Khan, where he personally heard and addressed the grievances of citizens
On this occasion, he issued directives for the prompt resolution of complaints and sought progress reports from concerned police officials.
On this occasion, he issued directives for the prompt resolution of complaints and sought progress reports from concerned police officials.
Emphasizing the importance of timely justice, DPO Malik stated, "Delayed justice is equivalent to denied justice."
During the session, he also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property, ensuring merit-based justice, and holding uninterrupted open court sessions to maintain public trust in the police department.
