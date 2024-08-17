Open Menu

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 11:12 PM

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Ahmed Malik on Saturday conducted an open court session in Rahim Yar Khan, where he personally heard and addressed the grievances of citizens

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Ahmed Malik on Saturday conducted an open court session in Rahim Yar Khan, where he personally heard and addressed the grievances of citizens.

On this occasion, he issued directives for the prompt resolution of complaints and sought progress reports from concerned police officials.

Emphasizing the importance of timely justice, DPO Malik stated, "Delayed justice is equivalent to denied justice."

During the session, he also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property, ensuring merit-based justice, and holding uninterrupted open court sessions to maintain public trust in the police department.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Rahim Yar Khan Progress From Court

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan