DPO Rahim Yar Khan vows to crack down on crime

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Rahim Yar Khan's District Police Officer (DPO), Rizwan Umar Gondal on Sunday visited the Kacha police campus and riverine posts, reviewing the overall situation and expressing his determination to combat crime.

On this occasion, Gondal praised the officers fighting against criminals, calling them "real heroes" and ensuring that they have access to modern facilities and resources.

He emphasized the police force's commitment to leaving no stone unturned in bringing criminals to justice, particularly in the Kacha area. The visit was accompanied by top police officials, who shared the DPO's resolve to maintain peace and safety in the region.

