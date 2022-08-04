UrduPoint.com

DPO Railways Conducts Open Court For Resolution Of Employees Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan Railways Divisional Personnel Officer (DPO), Jehanzaib Khan conducted open court for redressal of staffers problems here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Personnel Officer (DPO), Jehanzaib Khan conducted open court for redressal of staffers problems here on Thursday.

He listened to issues of the employees and issued orders for the resolution on the spot.

Staffers of carriage, locoshed and electrical conveyed their issues to the DPO.

Head TXR also apprised Mr Khan about the problems faced by the employees to which the DPO ensured to resolve them.

He issued orders on the written application of the employees on the spot, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

