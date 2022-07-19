DPO receives complaints at open court

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Abadat Nisar on Tuesday received complaints from people visiting khuli katchehri held at his office here.

According to the Bahawalpur police spokesman, on the directive of Inspector General Police, Punjab and Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, the DPO Office organised the open court, in which eighteen people including women submitted their applications and complaints with DPO Abadat Nisar.

The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs of police circles and police stations concerned to immediately respond to the complaints.