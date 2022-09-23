DPO reshuffles nine SHOs in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran transferred nine Station House Officers (SHOs) at different police stations here in the district.

According to the press released issued here on Friday, Sub-Inspector (SI) Muahmmad Razzaq transferred from General Duty Police Lines Sialkot to SHO PS Sambrial), SI Musaddar Yaqoob Baryar from General Duty Police Lines Sialkot to SHO PS Kotli Loharan, SI Mubashir Maqsood from SHO PS Kotli Loharan Operation to General Duty Police Lines Sialkot, SI Muhammad Arshad from Incharge Police Khidmat Markaz, Police Lines Sialkot to OSI DPO Office Sialkot, SI Muhammad Awais from General Duty Police Lines to ADDL.

SHO.PS.Saddar,SI Awais Arshad from CIA Staff DSP/Organized Crime Cell/CIA Sialkot to Incharge Police Post, Model Town, Sialkot, SI Altaf Ishhaq from CIA Staff,DSP/Organized Crime Cell/CIA Sialkot, Operation Sialkot to General Duty, Police Lines Sialkot and ASI Kashif Ali Incharge operation ,DPO Office to General Duty Police Lines Sialkot.