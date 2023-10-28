DPO reshuffles SHOs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district.

According to the police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Fiaz Ahmed has been transferred from District Complaint Cell to SHO Begowala, Inspector Gulzar Ahmed from SHO Civil Lines to SHO Airport, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman In-charge MT Branch to SHO Civil Lines, Inspector Siddique Salik from CIA to SHO City Pasrur and Sub-Inspector Tayyab Hussain from SHO City Pasrur to General Duty Police Station Ugoki.