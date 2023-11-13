DPO Reshuffles SHOs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different Police Stations (PS).
According to the police spokesperson, DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has transferred Inspector Shehbaz Ahmed from Incharge Homicide Muradpur police station to SHO Kotwali police station, Sub-Inspector Sarmad Fiaz from SHO Kotwali police station to SHO Kotli Said Ameer police station, Inspector Najam Faraz from SHO Kotli Said Ameer police station to SHO Saddar Daska police station, Sub-Inspector Javed Yaqood from Police Lines to SHO Bombanwala police station, Inspector Akram Shehbaz from SHO Bombanwala police station to SHO City Daska police station, Sub-Inspector Ehtisham-ul-Haq from Police Lines to SHO Qila Kalarwala police station, Sub-Inspector Qaiser Bashir from SHOP Rangpura police station to SHO Saddar Daska police station, Sub-Inspector Mian Shehbaz from CIA to SHO Rangpura police station, Sub-Inspector Saheed Arshad from Muradpur police station to SHO Kotli Loharan police station, Inspector Khurrum Shehzad from SHO Kotli Loharan to DIB Cell Sialkot, Sub-Inspector Awais Arshad from SHO Saddar Daska police station to CIA Staff Sialkot and Inspector Waqas Akbar from SHO Saddar Sialkot police station to Incharge Homicide Muradpur, Kotli Loharan, Kotli Said Ameer, Headmara police stations.