UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Reshuffles SHOs In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:36 PM

DPO reshuffles SHOs in DIKhan

District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash here Thursday reshuffled different Station-Head-Officers of the district and posted them against their new assignments

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash here Thursday reshuffled different Station-Head-Officers of the district and posted them against their new assignments.

In a notification, SHO Police Station Dera Town Abid Iqbal has been transferred and posted as SHO Cantt.

Police Station replacing SHO Cantt. Muhammad Bilal from SHO Cantt.

SHO Bandkorai Inspector Basharat Khan has been transferred and posted as SHO Purwa Police Station replacing Inspector Muhammad Ramzan from Police Lines while SHO Purwa Naqeebullah has been transferred to Police Lines, the notification concluded.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Detail text of demands made to international commu ..

4 minutes ago

AJK President urges OIC and international communit ..

4 minutes ago

Op-Ed: UAE Mission 1 a revered milestone in nation ..

11 minutes ago

PCB Chairman, Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains on P ..

19 minutes ago

PESCO task forces recover Rs 0.69 mln from default ..

41 seconds ago

TMA Peshawar launches crackdown against polythene ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.