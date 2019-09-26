DPO reshuffles SHOs in DIKhan

District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash here Thursday reshuffled different Station-Head-Officers of the district and posted them against their new assignments

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash here Thursday reshuffled different Station-Head-Officers of the district and posted them against their new assignments.

In a notification, SHO Police Station Dera Town Abid Iqbal has been transferred and posted as SHO Cantt.

Police Station replacing SHO Cantt. Muhammad Bilal from SHO Cantt.

SHO Bandkorai Inspector Basharat Khan has been transferred and posted as SHO Purwa Police Station replacing Inspector Muhammad Ramzan from Police Lines while SHO Purwa Naqeebullah has been transferred to Police Lines, the notification concluded.