DPO reshuffles six SHOs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz On Friday transferred six Station House Officers (SHOs) at different police stations here in the district.

According to press release issued here on Friday,among these officers include-Inspector Qaiser Abbas was transferred to Satellite town police station,Inspector Mammon Ali was deployed in Karana Police station,Sub Inspector Muzzafar Khan was transferred to Sajjid Shaheed police station,Inspector Muhammad Naseem to District Investigation Branch,Sub-Inspector, Nusrat Ali to CIA staff,and Sub-inspector Muhammad Naseem was transferred to police lines.