DPO Review Security Arrangements For Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada visited various places of the district to review the security arrangements made for the month of Ramadan.
According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada visited various areas to review the security arrangements made during the month of Ramadan.
He also reviewed the security and traffic arrangements of commercial centres and densely populated markets during the Ramadan and directed to further improve security and traffic arrangements.
He said that the process of snap checking should be further intensified at special checkpoints and all entry and exit routes throughout the district. He directed to take special care during Iftar and Sehri.
He said all the available resources will be utilised to ensure peace and prosperity during holy month of Ramadan.
