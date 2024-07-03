DPO reviewed security arrangements for Muharam

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Asad Ejaz Malhi here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for observance the Muharram-ul-Haram in peaceful manner.

Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and concerned police officers participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the security arrangements for the majalis and processions organized in connection with Muharram.

During the meeting, it was informed that Section 144 had been implemented to maintain law and order throughout the district .

Muharram processions would be monitored by drone cameras throughout the district, it was informed that the video recording of meetings and processions will also be made.Security personnel armed with modern weapons will be deployed in the city,said in a statement.