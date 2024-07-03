DPO Reviewed Security Arrangements For Muharam
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Asad Ejaz Malhi here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for observance the Muharram-ul-Haram in peaceful manner.
Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and concerned police officers participated in the meeting.
In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the security arrangements for the majalis and processions organized in connection with Muharram.
During the meeting, it was informed that Section 144 had been implemented to maintain law and order throughout the district .
Muharram processions would be monitored by drone cameras throughout the district, it was informed that the video recording of meetings and processions will also be made.Security personnel armed with modern weapons will be deployed in the city,said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advocate among three injured in firing incident in district court15 seconds ago
-
LFK bi-annual report exposes escalating human rights abuses in IIOJK18 seconds ago
-
Five drug peddlers held33 seconds ago
-
Four outlaws arrested: weapon seized10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown conducted against electricity theft in Kohat10 minutes ago
-
Surge in gastro, diarrhea cases due to severe heat in KP40 minutes ago
-
Governor KP wishes Tajikistan to increase flights, launch cargo service with Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tajikistan agree for stronger Parliamentary Friendship Groups, regular exchanges1 hour ago
-
U.S Embassy hosts reception to celebrate U.S National Day in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
BJP regime allocates 53 kanals of land to Indian forces in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Pakistani scientists shine at prestigious diplomacy course in Italy2 hours ago
-
Power Ministry denounces fake bill propaganda against Awais Leghari2 hours ago