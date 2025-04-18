Open Menu

DPO Reviews Crime Control Department

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DPO reviews Crime Control Department

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustansar Atta Bajwa chaired a meeting with officers of the Crime Control Department, accompanied by SP Investigation Mehar Muhammad Riaz and SP Operations Mudasir Iqbal.

In-charge of the Crime Control Department Syed Aamir Abbas Shirazi, gave a comprehensive briefing to the officers regarding functioning of the newly-established department. The briefing covered the objectives, structure, responsibilities, and work flow of the department.

DPO stated that the establishment of the Crime Control Department was a significant step towards ensuring effective monitoring and timely prevention of crimes in the district. He urged the officers to enhance their operations through teamwork and the use of modern technology in the fight against crime.

