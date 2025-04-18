DPO Reviews Crime Control Department
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustansar Atta Bajwa chaired a meeting with officers of the Crime Control Department, accompanied by SP Investigation Mehar Muhammad Riaz and SP Operations Mudasir Iqbal.
In-charge of the Crime Control Department Syed Aamir Abbas Shirazi, gave a comprehensive briefing to the officers regarding functioning of the newly-established department. The briefing covered the objectives, structure, responsibilities, and work flow of the department.
DPO stated that the establishment of the Crime Control Department was a significant step towards ensuring effective monitoring and timely prevention of crimes in the district. He urged the officers to enhance their operations through teamwork and the use of modern technology in the fight against crime.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP's Saba Talpur officially declared winner in NA-213 by-polls2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University launches probe into cheating allegations2 minutes ago
-
Military Courts: Khwaja Haris concludes arguments2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner conducts surprise visits to school, THQ hospital2 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews Crime Control Department2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims participate in 721st Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau in Delhi3 minutes ago
-
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID card, passport5 minutes ago
-
EcoChem Summit 2025 emphasizes sustainable solutions through Chemistry, Economics1 hour ago
-
Five-day ‘Anti-Polio Campaign’ launched:1 hour ago
-
APHC remembers S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
DC appeals religious scholars to create awareness about polio among people2 hours ago
-
Asean delegation visits Burewala to review food, dairy production2 hours ago