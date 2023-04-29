UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Crime Situation In Sialkot District

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DPO reviews crime situation in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held a meeting at Police Lines on Saturday and reviewed the crime situation in the district.

SP Investigation, SDPOs and Station House Officers (SHOs) from across the district were present in the meeting.

The DPO reviewed in detail crimes in the district, the cases under investigation, implementation of timelines, given in the registration of cases, crime figures, arrest of wanted accused and fugitives, progress on serious cases and the measures taken by the police.

He issued orders to all SDPOs to control crime in their circles, arrest fugitives and solve the under-investigation cases purely on merit.

