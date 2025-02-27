DPO Reviews Crime Situation, Police Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 11:39 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem presided over a crime meeting, attended by all DSPs, branch heads, SHOs, and other office staff. The meeting focused on reviewing the district's crime situation and assessing police performance in maintaining law and order
During the meeting, officials evaluated the progress of investigations, status of completed and pending challans, and efforts to arrest proclaimed offenders. The police performance against criminals and the overall law and order situation were also discussed in detail.
DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem directed officers to adopt a proactive approach and launch a crackdown against proclaimed offenders using effective strategies.
He further instructed that all investigations must be conducted on merit, ensuring complete transparency and eliminating any influence of recommendation culture.
Emphasizing preventive policing, he ordered law enforcement to enhance patrolling and maximize preventive actions to curb crime. Additionally, he stressed the use of modern technology to track and arrest targeted offenders and proclaimed criminals.
The DPO reaffirmed that Layyah police remain committed to ensuring justice, maintaining peace, and strengthening law enforcement through efficient and unbiased policing.
