DPO reviews facilities at Ejaz Shaheed police lines for personnel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines to inspect facilities provided to the police personnel.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO inspected accommodation, food and other facilities besides reviewing the security arrangements.

He also visited the canteen, where he interacted with the personnel and checked the quality of food, cleanliness, and the overall environment.

During the visit, SP Headquarters Dera, Muhammad Nawab Khan, briefed the DPO on the security measures, food provisions, and other facilities available to the police personnel.

The DPO also examined the cleanliness and standard of the canteen and issued instructions for further improvements.

"There will be zero tolerance for negligence in the security, food, and other facilities for our personnel. Special attention must be given to the police force from other districts," the DPO added.

He instructed for strict implementation of the guidelines provided to ensure the well-being of the personnel.