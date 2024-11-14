DPO Reviews Facilities At Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines For Personnel
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines to inspect facilities provided to the police personnel.
According to a police spokesman, the DPO inspected accommodation, food and other facilities besides reviewing the security arrangements.
He also visited the canteen, where he interacted with the personnel and checked the quality of food, cleanliness, and the overall environment.
During the visit, SP Headquarters Dera, Muhammad Nawab Khan, briefed the DPO on the security measures, food provisions, and other facilities available to the police personnel.
The DPO also examined the cleanliness and standard of the canteen and issued instructions for further improvements.
"There will be zero tolerance for negligence in the security, food, and other facilities for our personnel. Special attention must be given to the police force from other districts," the DPO added.
He instructed for strict implementation of the guidelines provided to ensure the well-being of the personnel.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SBBU Nawabshah hosts two-day expo51 seconds ago
-
DC visits GHS under CM's agenda54 seconds ago
-
Terrorists deserve no leniency: Deputy Chairman Senate57 seconds ago
-
3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive for Baba Nanak's birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Gujar Khan Police resolves blind murder, arrest 4 accused1 minute ago
-
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups8 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive continues peacefully amid security measures in Tank11 minutes ago
-
Measures reviewed to prevent electricity theft in Dera11 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saeed Buzdar appointed as Thal University VC11 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to ensure clean drinking water for citizens: SE11 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to eliminate polio: DC11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes action against 24 absent government employees11 minutes ago