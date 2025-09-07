DPO reviews flood situation

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited Malhu Khokhar Road, Loraye Chowk, and Helsey Nullah University Road to assess the ongoing flood situation in the area.

Speaking during the visit, he stated that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the police.

He assured that officers and personnel are actively present in the field to manage the emergency.

DPO Farooq also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the administration during this critical time to ensure effective relief and safety operations.