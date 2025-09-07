DPO Reviews Flood Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited Malhu Khokhar Road, Loraye Chowk, and Helsey Nullah University Road to assess the ongoing flood situation in the area.
Speaking during the visit, he stated that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the police.
He assured that officers and personnel are actively present in the field to manage the emergency.
DPO Farooq also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the administration during this critical time to ensure effective relief and safety operations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-dengue drive continues in Murree2 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall predicted in Sindh, NDMA sounds alarm2 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews flood situation2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails PM's relief efforts, assures comprehensive rehabilitation measures for flood vi ..2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays tribute to martyrs on Air Force Day2 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, flash flood alert issued for parts of KP2 minutes ago
-
Sept 7 reminds us unparalleled determination, sacrifices of PAF: Governor Sindh12 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
PAF demonstrated unparalleled courage, skills in 1965 war: Murad Ali Shah22 minutes ago
-
Chairman Defence Committee pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day32 minutes ago
-
Chinese, German, Canadian firms investing in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura SEZs32 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in Nawabshah accident32 minutes ago