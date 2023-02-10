UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Law And Order Situation In City

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DPO reviews law and order situation in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza said that Sialkot police is ready to maintain law and order situation in the district.

He stated this during an important meeting with the members of District Peace Committee held at DC Office here on Friday.Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan was also attended the meeting.

DPO Syed Zeeshan Raza said that people cooperation was important to improve law and order situation in city.

He said that in view of the current security issues,everyone need to be alert.All religious programs, scholars coming from out of stations and those staying in mosques should be reported to the police timely.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the national security and peace of the country.

