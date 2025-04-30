Open Menu

DPO Reviews Measures At Check Posts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer Dr Mustansar Ata Bajwa on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit

at various check posts in the district to review security arrangements.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO inspected security measures

at key points and instructed officers to remain vigilant.

He ordered thorough check of suspicious individuals and vehicles, and strictly adhere to

standard operating procedures.

