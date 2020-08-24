UrduPoint.com
DPO Reviews Muharram Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:07 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat Monday said that in order to provide foolproof security during Muharram Ashura, the district has been divided into three categories

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat Monday said that in order to provide foolproof security during Muharram Ashura, the district has been divided into three categories .

Talking to APP here, the DPO said about three thousand police officers/ officials would perform security duties, adding that Elite force jawans, civil defence personnel and as well as volunteers will also assist the law enforcement agencies.

He said that services of Pak Army jawans and Rangers were available from 7th Muharram to strengthen the security.

DPO informed that a Control Room had been established in DPO office to monitor procession routes,adding that checking of everyone entering the procession will be ensured.

