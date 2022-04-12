UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Performance Of Anti-women Harassment Cell

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 07:50 PM

DPO reviews performance of anti-women harassment cell

District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan Tuesday reviewed the performance of Anti-Women Harassment Cell

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan Tuesday reviewed the performance of Anti-Women Harassment Cell.

In-charge Anti-Women Harassment Cell Sub-Inspector Amara Akram while giving a briefing said that 343 reports of harassment of women were received during the current year, out of which, 210 cases were registered while counter-action was found on 46 reports, 50 affidavits and 37 reports were found to be bogus.

The DPO Sargodha expressed satisfaction over the performance of Anti-Women Harassment Cell.

On the occasion, he said that the scope of anti-woman harassment was being extended to thepolice station level and special training was being imparted to the investigating officers stationedin the police station for investigation of crimes against women.

