DPO Reviews Performance Of Woman Anti-harassment Cell

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz reviewed the performance of Women Anti-Harassment Cell, on Thursday.

Cell In-charge Sub-Inspector Hajra Nawaz gave a briefing to the DPO.

She said that 200 reports of harassment were received from women in October, out of which 140 were registered as as complaints, counter-action was found on 60 reports and 37 reports were found bogus.

The DPO Sargodha expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Women Anti-Harassment Cell. He said that the scope of cell was being extended to the police station level and special training was being imparted to the investigating officers for investigation into crimes against women.

