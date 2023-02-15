UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Police Performance, Crime Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:13 PM

DPO reviews police performance, crime situation

District Police Officer (DPO), Arbab Shafiullah Wednesday chaired a meeting to review performance of police officers and crime situation in the district

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Arbab Shafiullah Wednesday chaired a meeting to review performance of police officers and crime situation in the district.

He urge the police officer to utilize their energies to maintaining law and order situation throughout the district, eliminating crimes and solving the problems of the people.

He ordered to ensure implementation of security orders issued by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Regional Police Officer.

The DPO asked to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets by officers and jawans during duty, If any policeman was found guilty of negligence during duty, strict departmental action would be taken against him.

Arbab Shafiullah said that complete the probe of the under-investigated cases and dispose of the trace cases as soon as possible, adding steps should be taken to arrest wanted criminals in various types of cases.

He said that make a comprehensive patrols system, search and strike operations and checking at check posts more effective in the respective areas, check CCTV cameras of the banks, schools, hotels, and petrol pumps and take action against the guilty of negligence.

More Stories From Pakistan

