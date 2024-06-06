Open Menu

DPO Reviews Progress On Criminal Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi conducted a meeting with sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) across the district at his office on Thursday.

He reviewed progress on heinous criminal cases, arrest of wanted suspects and fugitives and recovery of stolen properties.

The recovered valuables were handed over to the owners and orders were issued for investigating cases on merit.

The DPO conducted a comparative review of 15 calls regarding implementation of timelines, issued for the registration of cases in the police stations. He also briefed the officers regarding the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab.

He also directed police officers to ensure smooth security arrangements at animal sale points during days and nights.

