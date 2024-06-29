Open Menu

DPO Reviews Progress On Criminal Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DPO reviews progress on criminal cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi conducted a meeting with sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) across the district at his office on Saturday.

He reviewed progress on heinous criminal cases, arrest of wanted suspects and fugitives and recovery of stolen properties. The recovered valuables were handed over to the owners and orders were issued for investigating cases on merit.

The DPO conducted a comparative review of 15 calls regarding implementation of timelines, issued for the registration of cases in police stations. He also briefed the officers regarding the instructions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab.

