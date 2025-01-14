Open Menu

DPO Reviews Recruitment Process

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DPO reviews recruitment process

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi on Tuesday visited Sadar Police Station

to inspect arrangements for the first phase of recruitment in the department.

During his visit, the DPO issued directives to the staff on duty to simplify and improve

the process of receiving application forms.

He also interacted with candidates submitting their recruitment forms.

“The recruitment process in Punjab Police will be conducted transparently, strictly on merit,

and without any recommendations,” stated the DPO.

