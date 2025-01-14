DPO Reviews Recruitment Process
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi on Tuesday visited Sadar Police Station
to inspect arrangements for the first phase of recruitment in the department.
During his visit, the DPO issued directives to the staff on duty to simplify and improve
the process of receiving application forms.
He also interacted with candidates submitting their recruitment forms.
“The recruitment process in Punjab Police will be conducted transparently, strictly on merit,
and without any recommendations,” stated the DPO.
