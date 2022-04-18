DPO reviews security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO), Waqar Ahmad here on Monday visited Kot Azam check-post and Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station and reviewed overall security arrangements in all entry and exit points of the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO), Waqar Ahmad here on Monday visited Kot Azam check-post and Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station and reviewed overall security arrangements in all entry and exit points of the district.

DPO held a meeting with staff that besides other officials was attended by Line Officer Sharifullah Kundi. The DPO was briefed about the steps taken by the police force for ensuring protection of lives and properties of the masses.

Waqar Ahmed also distributed commendable certificates and cash prizes for best performers.

He also checked records of the stations and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the premises of the police station and check-post.

He directed police jawans to deal with the general public in polite manner for restoration of their confidence over the police force. He said that implementation of comprehensive strategy for tackling anti-social activities was direly needed and indiscriminate action should be taken against drug peddlers, gamblers, and those violating public orders.