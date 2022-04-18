UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 02:55 PM

DPO reviews security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO), Waqar Ahmad here on Monday visited Kot Azam check-post and Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station and reviewed overall security arrangements in all entry and exit points of the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO), Waqar Ahmad here on Monday visited Kot Azam check-post and Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station and reviewed overall security arrangements in all entry and exit points of the district.

DPO held a meeting with staff that besides other officials was attended by Line Officer Sharifullah Kundi. The DPO was briefed about the steps taken by the police force for ensuring protection of lives and properties of the masses.

Waqar Ahmed also distributed commendable certificates and cash prizes for best performers.

He also checked records of the stations and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the premises of the police station and check-post.

He directed police jawans to deal with the general public in polite manner for restoration of their confidence over the police force. He said that implementation of comprehensive strategy for tackling anti-social activities was direly needed and indiscriminate action should be taken against drug peddlers, gamblers, and those violating public orders.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station All Best

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Minis ..

Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Ministers - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at ..

Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at Negotiations

2 minutes ago
 Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

11 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.