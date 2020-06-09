UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:43 PM

DPO reviews security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Tuesday visited various markets in the city to review security arrangements taken for the protection of people from corona virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Tuesday visited various markets in the city to review security arrangements taken for the protection of people from corona virus.

During visit to various bazaars and markets, he checked security arrangements and instructed the shopkeepers to observe the SOPs issued by government for the protection of citizens from virus.

The DPO also distributed masks among the citizens. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that it was the common responsibility of all of us to follow the SOPs to protect themselves from coronavirus. The business community appreciated the initiative of the DPO and assured him to implement thegovernment orders in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Business Visit Market Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meraas to become part of Dubai Holding

9 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in assets case

2 minutes ago

World Athletics continental tour restarts with Pra ..

2 minutes ago

More than 27,000 employees await official residenc ..

2 minutes ago

Study shows 75 pct of Australians hold bias agains ..

2 minutes ago

Democratic Leadership in Congress Urges Trump to R ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.