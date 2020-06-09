DPO reviews security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Tuesday visited various markets in the city to review security arrangements taken for the protection of people from corona virus.

During visit to various bazaars and markets, he checked security arrangements and instructed the shopkeepers to observe the SOPs issued by government for the protection of citizens from virus.

The DPO also distributed masks among the citizens. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that it was the common responsibility of all of us to follow the SOPs to protect themselves from coronavirus. The business community appreciated the initiative of the DPO and assured him to implement thegovernment orders in this regard.