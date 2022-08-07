DPO reviews security arrangements, actions against drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Dr Mohammad Iqbal on Sunday reviewed security measures and operations against drug peddlers in the district and discussed investigation into serious nature crimes.

The meeting was held at Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines, Bannu and participated by Additional SP, Saleem Riaz, SP Investigation, Zia Hussain and all SDPOs and SHOs. The meeting reviewed investigations of crimes that occurred last month and performance of all the stations situated in district Bannu.

Addressing the participants, the DPO directed for solution of public complaints on priority basis and maintaining contact with complainants. He said that investigation is necessary for elimination of street crimes; stressing improvement in investigation was essential to probe the difficult matters.

He also directed for deployment of police jawans in plain clothes in public places for taking strict action against those brandishing arms during gatherings. He said that those criminals using police uniforms would be dealt with iron hands.