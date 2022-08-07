UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements, Actions Against Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2022 | 08:50 PM

DPO reviews security arrangements, actions against drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Dr Mohammad Iqbal on Sunday reviewed security measures and operations against drug peddlers in the district and discussed investigation into serious nature crimes.

The meeting was held at Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines, Bannu and participated by Additional SP, Saleem Riaz, SP Investigation, Zia Hussain and all SDPOs and SHOs. The meeting reviewed investigations of crimes that occurred last month and performance of all the stations situated in district Bannu.

Addressing the participants, the DPO directed for solution of public complaints on priority basis and maintaining contact with complainants. He said that investigation is necessary for elimination of street crimes; stressing improvement in investigation was essential to probe the difficult matters.

He also directed for deployment of police jawans in plain clothes in public places for taking strict action against those brandishing arms during gatherings. He said that those criminals using police uniforms would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Martyrs Shaheed Criminals Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

12 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

20 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

20 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.