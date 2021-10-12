DPO reviews security arrangements at Bacha Khan University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda , Asif Bahadur Khan on Tuesday visited Bacha Khan University to review security arrangements.

He met with Vice Chancellor of the Bacha Khan University, Bashir Ahmed and discussed over all security arrangements made at the university.

He visited various sections of the university and directed police officials to further tightened security and checking at the main gate.