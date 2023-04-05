Close
DPO Reviews Security Arrangements At Central-jail Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 09:23 PM

DPO reviews security arrangements at Central-jail Dera

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Wednesday visited Central-jail Dera and reviewed security arrangements there

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Wednesday visited Central-jail Dera and reviewed security arrangements there.

Accompanied by DSP Muhammad Imran Kundi, the DPO was briefed by Superintendent Jail Sami Ullah Bangash about the measures taken for the internal and external security of the prison.

During the visit, the DPO checked security at the security cameras, pickets and boundary wall of the jail. He visited various sections of the jail and took stock of security arrangements.

During the inspection, he directed that more steps should be taken for ensuring further improvement in the security of the jail keeping in view the security situation in the country.

He also met with the security staff and asked them to properly check all the people besides keeping a close watch on suspicious persons and using bulletproof jackets and helmets to ensure their own safety.

The DPO directed security staff to stay on high alert and to not use mobile phones during duty.

He warned that negligence or carelessness in duty will not be tolerated in any case.

