DPO reviews security arrangements at Swat jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Swat Shafiullah Gandapur on Thursday visited the district jail to assess the security arrangements in place.

After a thorough review, the DPO issued further instructions to ensure foolproof security at the facility.

During his visit, DPO inspected the prison's security measures and expressed satisfaction with the existing arrangements.

However, to further strengthen the security of the jail, an elite force has been deployed.

Speaking to the occasion DPO stated that the safety of prisoners and jail staff is of utmost importance, and every possible step will be taken to ensure their security.

He also stressed the need for close coordination among law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order.

The deployment of the elite force is part of a broader strategy to beef up security measures across the district. The move by the DPO to personally review the security arrangements at the jail is a positive step towards addressing any potential security loopholes. The deployment of the elite force will go a long way in deterring any potential security threats and ensuring the safety of the jail and its inmates.