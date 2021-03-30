DPO reviews security arrangements for anti-polio campaign

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada Tuesday visited different adjoining areas of the district and reviewed security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He was accompanied by DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch, DSP Rural Rokhanzeb and DSP Jandola Ghazi Marjan.

DPO checked measures taken for safety of polio workers and directed policemen to help vaccination teams in their efforts to eradicate polio from the society.

He also met with anti-polio staff members and urged them to administer anti-polio drops to each and every child without any fear as the police force was ready to protect them.

DPO said that a special security plan has been formulated for polio campaign adding that police jawans have been deployed in all the ingress and egress points of the district.

Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said district police would utilize all available resources to achieve the objective of making the campaign successful.