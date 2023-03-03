DPO reviews security arrangements for Census in South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Shabir Hussain Marwat on Friday paid surprise visits to different police stations and reviewed the security arrangements made in connection with the ongoing census.

The DPO visited different police stations, including Tiarza, Makin and Ladha where the SHOs concerned briefed him about the security arrangements.

He checked in detail the modern security system, night vision cameras, police station records and modern weapons and ammunition in the Tiarza police station.

The DPO directed that foolproof security should be ensured for all census teams and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

He said that he himself would monitor the security of census, adding, the blockades would be created at all entry and exit points.

The census had an important role in the development of any area and conduct of ongoing census in peaceful manner was the responsibility of police which would be fulfilled in any case.

The DPO also met with the census teams and inquired about the security, on which the teams expressed their satisfaction.

At the Tiarza police station, the DPO met with Deputy Commandant of 313 Brigade and discussed in detail the security situation, establishment of lasting peace and the ongoing census.

Encouraging the on-duty personnel, the DPO said that the Waziristan Police was a professional force, comprising brave men and officers.