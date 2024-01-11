Open Menu

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements For General Elections, Polio Drive In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Thursday said all available resources would be utilized to ensure peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and the polio drive in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the coming polls and polio eradication campaign.

During the meeting where a detailed briefing was given about the steps taken for the provision of security to polio teams, corner meetings, polling staff, and other relevant matters regarding security for the general public.

He issued special instructions to all police officers and jawans to maintain public order and asked them to ensure the use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets during duty.

He directed to enhance patrolling and set up checkpoints at appropriate locations besides keeping a vigilant eye on suspicious people. However, he asked them to deal with the public politely.

He also directed additional measures to enhance security during the polio eradication campaign and general elections by ensuring effective coordination with relevant authorities.

He said the security issues should be resolved well in time by providing a proper briefing to policemen before assigning them duties to provide security to electoral candidates for corner meetings.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DSP City Sharif Ullah Khan Kundi, DSP Rural Alamgir Khan and DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan