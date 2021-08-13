UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram In D.I.Khan

District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Capt (retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaqat on Friday said that police had made foolproof arrangements for maintaining peace and law and order during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Capt (retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaqat on Friday said that police had made foolproof arrangements for maintaining peace and law and order during Muharram.

Reviewing security arrangements, the DPO told the media persons that effective liaison and coordination had been ensured with peace committees in order to ensure religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance for peaceful observance of Muharram.

He said the district had been divided into ten sectors which are supervised by senior police personnel and added that no one would be allowed to stay on the roofs, shops and upstairs during the Ashura processions.

He said that data of the tenants living in the houses should be fully collected and movements of suspicious persons were strictly monitored.

He said that a control room had been set up in DPO Office in addition to a Central Wireless Control Room in Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera. Similarly he added that special roadblocks were set up at 16 places for providing security to Ashura processions on 18 streets and roads within the city.

He said that the district police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens and in this regard and no hurdle or negligence would be tolerated.

