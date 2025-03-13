DPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Ramzan, Commends Police Dedication
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada has visited various locations across the district and reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the holy month of Ramzan.
Emphasizing the significance of duty as a form of worship, he commended the relentless dedication and hard work of the police force in ensuring public safety.
During his visit, DPO Sahibzada inspected security checkpoints, mobile patrolling units, and the district’s entry and exit points.
He interacted with officers and personnel deployed at these locations and got briefed on daily security protocols.
Acknowledging their commitment, he distributed cash rewards among officers demonstrating exceptional performance.
DPO Sahibzada instructed personnel to remain vigilant, particularly during Sehr-o- Iftar timings in order to ensure the safety of the public.
He reiterated that Ramazan was a month of spiritual reflection and blessings, and performing duties with dedication and sincerity aligns with the essence of worship.
Recent Stories
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE
France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank
UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO reviews security arrangements for Ramzan, commends police dedication5 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi condemns Jaffer Express attack, calls for unity, action against terrorism15 minutes ago
-
People urged to avoid cholesterol rich food at Iftar15 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launch crackdown on beggars15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooperation24 minutes ago
-
SSP assures immediate resolution of officials' concerns25 minutes ago
-
Policeman acknowledged with cash prize25 minutes ago
-
Safe City project inspected25 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 16 in crackdown on illegal arms, drug trade35 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews citywide mosque security during Ramzan35 minutes ago
-
9 drug dealers nabbed with over 9kg charas35 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws35 minutes ago