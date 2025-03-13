Open Menu

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Ramzan, Commends Police Dedication

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DPO reviews security arrangements for Ramzan, commends police dedication

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada has visited various locations across the district and reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the holy month of Ramzan.

Emphasizing the significance of duty as a form of worship, he commended the relentless dedication and hard work of the police force in ensuring public safety.

During his visit, DPO Sahibzada inspected security checkpoints, mobile patrolling units, and the district’s entry and exit points.

He interacted with officers and personnel deployed at these locations and got briefed on daily security protocols.

Acknowledging their commitment, he distributed cash rewards among officers demonstrating exceptional performance.

DPO Sahibzada instructed personnel to remain vigilant, particularly during Sehr-o- Iftar timings in order to ensure the safety of the public.

He reiterated that Ramazan was a month of spiritual reflection and blessings, and performing duties with dedication and sincerity aligns with the essence of worship.

